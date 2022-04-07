Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. Has $806,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,909 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 0.7% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $26.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,043,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,347. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

