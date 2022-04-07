GAMEE Price Down 32.6% Over Last Week (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 7th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a market capitalization of $14.43 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.51 or 0.07391972 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,498.92 or 1.00090892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00051099 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,062,444 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

