Game.com Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (GTC)

Game.com (GTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Game.com coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $29,599.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

