FY2022 EPS Estimates for Recruiter.com Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCRT)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Recruiter.com Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.12).

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RCRT opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. Recruiter.com Group has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $11.83.

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 102,290 shares during the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

