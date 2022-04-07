FY2022 EPS Estimates for Affimed Lowered by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Affimed in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst S. Devarakonda now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.90). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Affimed in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Affimed has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $459.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 149.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Affimed by 6.4% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,622,000 after purchasing an additional 337,313 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affimed by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 283,833 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

