Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.23. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,243 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

Fuse Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FZMD)

Fuse Medical, Inc manufactures and distributes medical device implants in the United States. The company offers orthopedic implants, including internal and external fixation products for foot and ankle; upper and lower extremity plating and total joint reconstruction implants; soft tissue fixation and augmentation for sports medicine procedures; full spinal implants for trauma, degenerative disc disease, and deformity indications; and various osteo-biologics, and regenerative and amniotic tissues, which comprise human allografts, synthetic skin and substitute bone materials, tendons, and regenerative tissues and fluids.

