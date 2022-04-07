Fuse Medical (OTCMKTS:FZMD) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Fuse Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FZMD – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.23. Fuse Medical shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 1,243 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.
Fuse Medical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FZMD)
