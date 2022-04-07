Fundamental Research Lowers Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Price Target to C$1.01

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Fundamental Research from C$1.14 to C$1.01 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 206.06% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CSX stock opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.44 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.05.
Clean Seed Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.