Fundamental Research Lowers Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Price Target to C$1.01

Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Fundamental Research from C$1.14 to C$1.01 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 206.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CSX stock opened at C$0.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.44 million and a PE ratio of -7.33. Clean Seed Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

