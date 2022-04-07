Function X Market Cap Achieves $225.80 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001264 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $225.80 million and $2.35 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,678.41 or 0.99914921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00063202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00027623 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002103 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009752 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

