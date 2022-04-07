Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPEGet Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($36.26) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.59 ($51.20).

FRA FPE traded down €0.75 ($0.82) on Thursday, hitting €24.90 ($27.36). 77,102 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.04. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

