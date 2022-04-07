Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.00 ($36.26) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.53% from the company’s current price.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.95) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($52.42) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.59 ($51.20).

FRA FPE traded down €0.75 ($0.82) on Thursday, hitting €24.90 ($27.36). 77,102 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.04. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($41.10) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($49.23).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

