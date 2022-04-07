FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39. 734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:YJUN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

