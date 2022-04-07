Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.48 and traded as high as C$14.97. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.54, with a volume of 697,929 shares trading hands.
FRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.29.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54.
About Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU)
Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.
Read More
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.