Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.48

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.48 and traded as high as C$14.97. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.54, with a volume of 697,929 shares trading hands.

FRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.80%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

