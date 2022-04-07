Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Position Increased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Franklin Resources by 26,549.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,526,881 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $75,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,399 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Franklin Resources by 748.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,678,213 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Franklin Resources by 64.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Franklin Resources by 339.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,176,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 908,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 50.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after purchasing an additional 650,225 shares during the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.45 and a 12-month high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

