Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR) Stock Price Down 3%

Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:FLBR – Get Rating) was down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.74 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 108,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 227,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLBR. Main Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at $319,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,622,000. Glovista Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE Brazil ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period.

