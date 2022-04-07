Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $626.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $52.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.10.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,166,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,381,000 after purchasing an additional 52,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

