Francesco Galimi Sells 7,621 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $160,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Francesco Galimi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 4th, Francesco Galimi sold 7,979 shares of Adicet Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $167,559.00.

ACET opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $21.17.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACETGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Adicet Bio from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adicet Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the third quarter valued at $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,037.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

