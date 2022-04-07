Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foxtons Group (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foxtons Group plc is an estate agency which offer residential property sales and lettings services. It also offers mortgage advice and other related services. Foxtons Group plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Shares of FXTGY opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Foxtons Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foxtons Group (FXTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.