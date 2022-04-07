Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWP opened at $5.71 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $20.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average is $5.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

