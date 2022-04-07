Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 218 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after buying an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after buying an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $21.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,023.88. The stock had a trading volume of 741,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,247,710. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $912.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $962.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total value of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,821 shares of company stock valued at $61,134,868. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $942.74.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

