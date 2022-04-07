FNY Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,240 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 797,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 281,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 41,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 109,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I alerts:

Shares of DNAA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,485. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:DNAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.