FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Roblox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Roblox by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

NYSE RBLX traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 1,019,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,097,482. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.24. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion and a PE ratio of -42.10.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $3,716,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,515,380.

Roblox Profile (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.