FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 86.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,434.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 100.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNN traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,032. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNN. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.05) to GBX 1,442 ($18.91) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

