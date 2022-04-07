FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Tailwind Two Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNT. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tailwind Two Acquisition by 239.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC grew its stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 350,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,247. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Tailwind Two Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

