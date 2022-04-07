FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,190 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,910 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,434 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,736 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,612 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,803,182. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.25. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

