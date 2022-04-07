FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fisker by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Fisker by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fisker alerts:

In other Fisker news, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 6,639 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $73,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fisker from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fisker from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Fisker from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

NYSE FSR traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.10. 141,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,447,067. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.90. Fisker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 448,896.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fisker (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.