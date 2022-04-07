FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $85,000 in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 367.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 84,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 66,284 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 379.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 104,901 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSX traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.98. 7,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,399. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.97. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. engages in the research and development of vehicular accident prevention products. Its product is QuadSight, a multi-spectral vision solution for detection of obstacles in harsh lightining and weather conditions. The company was founded by Haim Siboni on September 19, 1977 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

