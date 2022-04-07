FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $284,000 in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in GreenSky by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in GreenSky during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSKY remained flat at $$10.20 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,321,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, that enables promotional financing at the point of sale for merchants, consumers, and bank partners. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

