FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 7,960 Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $27,315,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $4,246,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KD stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 84,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,823. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

