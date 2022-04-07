Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $14.44

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.44, but opened at $14.82. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 25,061 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.42 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluence Energy news, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $106,061,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $70,005,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $62,854,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,340,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,041,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

