Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FLNC. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,601,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,581,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

