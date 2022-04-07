FLIP Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges (FLP)

FLIP (FLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLIP Profile

FLIP is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

