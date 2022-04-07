Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Flexible Solutions International stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74. Flexible Solutions International has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexible Solutions International (FSI)
