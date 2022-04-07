Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.86 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.900 EPS.

Flex stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 90,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,350. Flex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flex will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

