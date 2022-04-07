FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Stock Price Up 3.6%

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.50 and last traded at $29.33. 676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 512,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.21%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is 98.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in FLEX LNG by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.