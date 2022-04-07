Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $39.73

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.73 and last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

FBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.56.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. This is a positive change from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.41%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,211,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $106,012,000 after buying an additional 658,114 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 47.2% in the third quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,364,000 after purchasing an additional 507,761 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 29.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,418,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,017,000 after purchasing an additional 320,770 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,010,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,451,000 after acquiring an additional 74,079 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after acquiring an additional 239,443 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

