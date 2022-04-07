Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) Given “Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

