Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC cut its stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiverr International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FVRR stock traded down $5.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.84. 706,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,773. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $262.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FVRR. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

