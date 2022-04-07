Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Director Gary H. Hunt Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $67,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FPH stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $911.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Five Point by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

