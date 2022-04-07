Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Director Gary H. Hunt Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPHGet Rating) Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $67,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FPH stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $911.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FPH. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Five Point by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Point (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

