First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QCLN – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.13 and last traded at $64.30. Approximately 185,252 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 383,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.28.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.67.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (QCLN)
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutions Like The Fit Of Levi Strauss & Co.
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.