First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Specifically, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,711 shares of company stock valued at $831,764 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLR. Bank of America lowered shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.50 to $65.50 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

