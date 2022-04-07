First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Hawaiian, Inc. offers banking services to consumer and commercial customers which includes deposit products, lending services and wealth management, insurance, private banking and trust services. First Hawaiian Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

FHB has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.09. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $31.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,206,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,284,000 after buying an additional 3,403,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $38,075,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $32,795,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,416 shares during the last quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

