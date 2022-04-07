First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $58.24

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $58.24 and last traded at $59.49, with a volume of 1268885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

FAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $81,739,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $805,769,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,751,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after purchasing an additional 634,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,962,000 after purchasing an additional 228,233 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,696,000 after purchasing an additional 212,653 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

