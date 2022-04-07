Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.11) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Finch Therapeutics Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FNCH opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.49. Finch Therapeutics Group has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. TRB Advisors LP lifted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

