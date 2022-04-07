Financial Survey: Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -0.35% 11.89% 4.35% Bridgeline Digital -24.84% -28.74% -12.48%

Vertex has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vertex and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 3 1 4 0 2.13 Bridgeline Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vertex currently has a consensus price target of $20.43, suggesting a potential upside of 29.79%. Given Vertex’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than Bridgeline Digital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex and Bridgeline Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $425.55 million 5.52 -$1.48 million ($0.01) -1,574.00 Bridgeline Digital $13.26 million 1.37 -$6.69 million ($1.06) -1.70

Vertex has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgeline Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Vertex beats Bridgeline Digital on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vertex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. Vertex, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives. The company also provides Bridgeline Unbound Marketing, an online marketing management solution that helps marketers drive to their sites through personalized and targeted marketing automation flows; and Bridgeline Unbound Insights to manage, measure, and optimize web properties by recording detailed events and mining data for statistical analysis. In addition, it offers Bridgeline Unbound Social, a social media management solution that empowers customers to set up customized watch lists; and Bridgeline Unbound Franchises, a web content management and e-commerce platform to multi-unit organizations and franchises. Further, the company provides digital strategy, web design and development, usability engineering, information architecture, and search engine optimization services; application monitoring, emergency response, version control, load balancing, managed firewall security, and virus protection services; and shared, dedicated, and Software as a Service hosting services. Further, it offers OrchestraCMS by Bridgeline and Celebros Search by Bridgeline digital solutions. It serves vertical markets, such as financial services, retail brand names, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and regional banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

