Financial Survey: FG Financial Group (FGF) vs. Its Rivals

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) is one of 94 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare FG Financial Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -36.78% -13.71% FG Financial Group Competitors 2.94% 5.21% 1.19%

This table compares FG Financial Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $7.59 million -$8.51 million -1.88 FG Financial Group Competitors $13.34 billion $2.84 billion -7,618.64

FG Financial Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for FG Financial Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FG Financial Group Competitors 720 3124 2741 159 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 5.68%. Given FG Financial Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FG Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FG Financial Group competitors beat FG Financial Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

FG Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

