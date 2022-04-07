Financial Contrast: NanoViricides (NNVC) versus The Competition

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) is one of 937 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare NanoViricides to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of NanoViricides shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of NanoViricides shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NanoViricides and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides N/A -29.90% -29.29% NanoViricides Competitors -4,344.30% -115.23% -11.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NanoViricides and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides N/A -$8.82 million -2.60 NanoViricides Competitors $1.84 billion $239.37 million -1.88

NanoViricides’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NanoViricides. NanoViricides is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NanoViricides and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoViricides Competitors 5993 20486 42897 852 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 88.95%. Given NanoViricides’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NanoViricides has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

NanoViricides has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NanoViricides’ rivals have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NanoViricides rivals beat NanoViricides on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

NanoViricides Company Profile (Get Rating)

NanoViricides, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R. Diwan on April 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

