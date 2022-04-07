Financial Analysis: Atotech (ATC) vs. Its Peers

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Atotech to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Atotech has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atotech’s peers have a beta of 3.00, indicating that their average stock price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atotech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atotech -0.01% 4.43% 0.95% Atotech Competitors 25.05% 9.44% 0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Atotech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atotech 1 6 0 0 1.86 Atotech Competitors 98 386 336 9 2.31

Atotech currently has a consensus price target of $25.80, suggesting a potential upside of 16.69%. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential downside of 0.59%. Given Atotech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atotech is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atotech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atotech $1.23 billion -$289.40 million -147.39 Atotech Competitors $1.11 billion $23.67 million 1.04

Atotech has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Atotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Atotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atotech peers beat Atotech on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Atotech (Get Rating)

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies. Its products and technologies serve the principal electronics end-markets, including communication, computer, automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military industries. The GMF segment provides chemistry, production technology, and services to the surface finishing industries in various areas of application. Its products and technologies serve the primary surface finishing end-markets comprising the automotive, consumer electronics, construction, sanitary, white goods, and oil and gas industries. The company also offers on-site support and training services. Atotech Limited was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in West Bromwich, United Kingdom.

