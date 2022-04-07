Field & Main Bank Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Field & Main Bank cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 26,047,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,862,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $360.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

