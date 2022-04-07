Field & Main Bank Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 365.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 375.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,588,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,187,000 after acquiring an additional 576,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,173. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.12 and a 1 year high of $292.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.97 and its 200-day moving average is $155.62.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.56.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

