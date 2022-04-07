Field & Main Bank Has $52,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 266.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

TXN stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $177.60. 4,146,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,180. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

