Field & Main Bank Has $360,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Tesla were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $942.74.

Shares of TSLA traded down $34.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,057.26. 26,339,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,982,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 215.63, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $912.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $962.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $1,297,673.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total value of $3,267,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,821 shares of company stock worth $61,134,868. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

